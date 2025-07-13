Jessica Simpson flaunts new hair transformation as she celebrates 45th birthday

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jessica Simpson, has once again undergone hair transformation. She moved on from her blond coloured hair, and showed off a darker hair transformation in an Instagram post, as she continued to mark celebrations for her 45th birthday.

The actress believes a change will do her good, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the selection of images, Simpson's darker hair was front and center, as she posed for solo shots and group photos with loved ones while wearing a sparkling see-through dress.

As per ‘People’, the mother of three accessorised her sexy look with a long, black coat, statement jewelry, large silver heels and a black handbag.

Simpson marked her birthday in the caption of her latest Instagram post, writing, "Fancy dive into 45”. In the comments section, the star was met with love from various famous friends, including JoJo, who wrote, "You look. Unbelievable ! Happy birthday gorgeous woman," while Carmen Electra commented, "happybirthday hottie”.

Simpson's family members also shared some birthday love. Sister Ashlee Simpson wrote, "45. Ever looked better angel queen. Love you so much! This is your year (sic)”. The girls' mom, Tina Simpson, similarly shared warm sentiments, adding in her own comment, "Happy Birthday my sweet girl! 45 looks real good on you! So thankful to be your Mommy. I love you”.

The actress-singer previously showed off a similar hair change when she rocked freshly dyed dirty blonde tresses with sunkissed highlights for a special appearance on the season 23 finale of American Idol in May. The "With You" musician turned to her longtime pro and friend Rita Hazan, a celebrity hair colorist and salon owner, for the color switchup.

Hazan said that the look was "more natural”, comparing it to "a kid on the beach”. She added at the time that the updated hairdo was perfect for Simpson, who was continuing to adjust to her new normal following her split from Eric Johnson earlier this year.

