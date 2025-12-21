JoJo Siwa to propose to Chris Hughes

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) Reality star JoJo Siwa has shared that she will propose to Chris Hughes if he doesn’t ask her to marry him.

The 22-year-old singer met the 32-year-old reality TV star while filming Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and JoJo revealed her marriage plans with her partner, as he insisted he would never pop the question at Christmas, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Chris told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, “You always get people who get engaged at Christmas. I see it on Instagram every year. I like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected”.

JoJo said, “When he asked me what I wanted for Christmas, I said ‘a ring’. And he said ‘really?’ I replied ‘a Ring doorbell’. But what if I got him a ring?”

However, Chris replied, “You can’t. I don’t think you should propose. I don’t agree. “I’ve spoken to people about this before. And I actually said ‘I think if I was proposed to that would make me really uncomfortable’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, however, JoJo won’t be rushing into a proposal, giving Chris a seven-year time limit before she asks him.

She said, “I wouldn’t do it unless you waited seven years. And then I’d be like ‘alright, I’m getting down on one knee then’. If you waited that long, I’d be like ‘ok’”.

Chris said, “That’s fair. It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone. So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen”.

JoJo teased him, “Just so you know, May 27th 2032, I will be down on one knee. I will not wait one extra day”.

Although the pair were believed to have started dating in June, JoJo confirmed they actually secretly got together the month before.

--IANS

aa/