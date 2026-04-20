Jesse Eisenberg reveals the song he and son Banner learned on different instruments

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, who earlier called his young son, Banner, a "brilliant musical kid". Now, the actor has evidence to support his claims.

The actor recently gave more insight into his child's talents. The actor recently attendes the opening night of Becky Shaw on Broadway, the filmmaker, 42, and revealed there is a specific song his 9-year-old son has learned to play on various instruments, reports 'People' magazine.

He told 'People', “My kid and I have been working on ‘Waters of March', a Brazilian song, and we play it on a few different instruments. My kid plays ukulele and piano".

He further mentioned, "I play drums, guitar. The quality is low, but the fun is high. It’s the greatest thing in the world".

As per 'People', the actor and his wife, Anna Strout, welcomed Banner, their only child, in 2017, the same year the longtime couple wed.

The actor, who primarily keeps Banner’s face out of the spotlight, previously said that he “was happy” to give his son a brief cameo in 'A Real Pain' because he’s “an artsy, interesting kid".

“My kid is a brilliant musical kid, so we write songs together”, he said.

The actor starred in 'A Real Pain', and he also served as the director and screenwriter, as well as a producer.

Earlier, in 2024, the 'Now You See Me' star explained how fatherhood made him a “happier” person.

He told 'People', “My general feeling is I spent the first 35, sorry, 33 years of my life, worrying about myself. And a lot of these concerns were just narcissistic, self-involved, fantastical problems that I created to just ruin my life".

“And then I spent the next seven years of my life worrying about real things, worrying about another person. And I know it sounds like a self-serving excuse, but it’s made me a lot happier", he added.

--IANS

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