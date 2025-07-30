July 30, 2025 12:42 PM हिंदी

Jeremy Renner’s body is getting ‘ready’, is sure he’ll return for ‘Hawkeye 2’, other Marvel projects

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who had a tragic snow plough accident in 2023, said he’s ready to reprise his role of the bow-wielding Avenger, Hawkeye as his body is “getting ready.”

The star broke 38 bones in his body and sustained a collapsed lung and lacerated liver after being crushed by his snowcat in January 2023.

Renner added that he’s open to whatever Marvel has planned, whether that be a second season of the “Hawkeye” Disney+ series or an MCU blockbuster.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,” Renner said during a recent interview with Empire, reports variety.com.

“I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 (of ‘Hawkeye’), and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights,” he added.

He added that he’s recovered “more than 150%” from his near-fatal snowmobile accident in 2023, and is ready for the stunt work required for a Marvel vehicle.

“Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back,” Renner said.

“And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed.”

This isn’t the first time Renner spoke out about his potential MCU comeback.

In May, he said Marvel asked him to come back for “Hawkeye” Season 2, but offered him “half” of his salary from the first season.

Renner speculated that his incident, which left him with eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and ankle and a broken right clavicle and shoulder, had something to do with the reduced offer, reports variety.com.

He said at the time, “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

