December 25, 2025 5:29 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Christmas Eve in the company of her loved ones. The singer-actress, 56, shared a carousel of photos of herself and her family snuggling on the couch ahead of Christmas Day.

The ‘If You Had My Love’ artiste shared a snap of herself and family members wearing matching pajamas. The group, which included Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez and her child Emme Maribel, 17, appeared in great spirits as they grinned for the camera, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“‘Twas the night”, her caption read as she glowed in striped pajamas and with a velvet ribbon in her hair.

As per ‘People’, JLo’s carousel included another photo of herself crossing her legs in front of the Christmas tree, as well as another snap of the loved ones cozying up together on the couch. "Merry Christmas queen May you and your family have the best time ever. Sending you love always”, one fan commented under the post.

Another wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your family”. The actress who also shares Emme and twin Maximilian "Max" David with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared more selfies on her Instagram Stories, with a caption reading, “Merry Christmas Eve”.

The actress is known for celebrating Christmas Eve with her family members. Last year, the mother of two shared a clip of family members decorating the Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas Eve”, she wrote while flashing a large smile next to the decoration. JLo’s recent Christmas Eve post comes after a source told ‘People’ that she and ex-husband Ben Affleck reunited alongside his son Samuel for some shopping for the holidays in Los Angeles.

"They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine. The focus was mostly on Sam”, they added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

After inaugurating Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, PM Modi recalls timeless legacy of three national icons (Photo: IANS)

After inaugurating Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, PM Modi recalls timeless legacy of three national icons

Suniel Shetty celebrates 43 years of togetherness with his love arc and soulmate

Suniel Shetty celebrates 43 years of togetherness with his love arc and soulmate

Imran Khan's former aide attacked in UK, PTI says concerned about safety of political dissidents

Imran Khan's former aide attacked in UK, PTI says concerned about safety of political dissidents  

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Christmas in company of her loved ones

HM Amit Shah declares MP future hub for MSMEs, notes India's Forex reserves hitting $700 Bn mark (Photo: @DrMohanYadav51/X)

HM Amit Shah declares MP future hub for MSMEs, notes India's Forex reserves hitting $700 Bn mark

Sun Pharma’s Taro recalls over 17,000 units of antifungal shampoo in US: FDA

Sun Pharma’s Taro recalls over 17,000 units of antifungal shampoo in US: FDA

AWS denies outage reports as users flag disruptions in US, India

AWS denies outage reports as users flag disruptions in US, India

Gujarat CM launches Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025 (Photo: @Bhupendrapbjp)

Gujarat CM launches Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas surrounded by nature

Hindus should unite to avoid situation like Bangladesh in India: Dhirendra Shastri

Hindus should unite to avoid situation like Bangladesh in India: Dhirendra Shastri