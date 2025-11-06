November 06, 2025 12:28 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lawrence: I felt really safe with Robert Pattinson

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she didn't feel an intimacy coordinator was necessary on set for Die My Love as she felt "safe" with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson.

The 35-year-old movie star said on the Las Culturistas podcast: "We did not have (an intimacy coordinator), or maybe we did but we didn’t really … I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with (partner) Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships.

"There was never any weird thing like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that."

Meanwhile, Lawrence previously said that she suffered self-doubts before giving birth to her first child, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star conceded that she didn't know what to expect from motherhood and how she would cope with the challenge of raising her child.

The actress had told Vogue magazine: "It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody.

"If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'"

--IANS

dc/

