Jennifer Garner reflects friendship with Judy Greer: 'She’s carried me through the last 20 years'

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is grateful to actress Judy Greer for being with her through thick and thin. Jennifer Garner has shared that Judy Greer has “carried through the last 20 years.

The pair have been friends since co-starring as frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy Wyman in 2004’s '13 Going on 30', and Jennifer admitted she could not have gotten through the last two decades without Judy by her side, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking after they reunited on screen for Apple TV’s 'The Last Thing He Told Me', Jennifer, 53, told Metro, “Judy and I have been friends ever since 13 Going on 30. There’s such a lovely shorthand. You don’t erase the history that you have with someone. ‘She’s carried me through the last 20 years, and I’ve a little bit carried her".

She further mentioned, "I’ve watched her evolve into a more and more formidable, stronger, deadlier actress, and so to be on the other side of her in these scenes was, it just really asked me to up my game. I was thrilled to have that opportunity. I get to do that with Nikolaj (co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), but it’s usually you’re with a man to do that. With another woman, it’s really special".

As per 'Female First UK', 'The Last Thing He Told Me' is based on the novel by Laura Dave and follows Jennifer’s character Hannah (played Jennifer) whose life is turned upside down when her husband Owen vanishes.

It is later revealed that Owen’s real name is Ethan, and he was previously married to the daughter of mobster lawyer Nicholas Bell, played by David Morse.

Jennifer said, “What’s interesting is that as we are trying to dive into these real-life tough questions in this show, we’re being chased, and we are barely one step ahead, and not even always one step ahead of losing our lives. You have this super propulsive energy, and you have this real family love story in the middle of it, and then you have this real baddie of Judy Greer showing up and her whole family, Luke Kirby and John Noble, they’re so amazing".

“This season really does offer more of the same, deeper, better. Laura’s sequel did not become an instant bestseller on the New York Times list for nothing. She wrote a fantastic story", she added.

--IANS

aa/