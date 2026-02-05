Jennifer Garner bit a stunt performer's ear: Have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner shared that she accidentally injured a stunt performer while filming the 2007 action thriller film The Kingdom, which also featured Jamie Foxx and Chris Cooper.

The Hollywood star told reporters: "Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me. We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive. He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back.”

“I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding."

Garner likened her ear bite to boxer Mike Tyson biting a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear back in 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress jokingly added: "Don’t make me mad. I seem nice. I’ve warned you before."

Meanwhile, Garner previously said that she got stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024.

The actress confessed via social media that she spent more than an hour waiting to be rescued during the event.

Garner explained on Instagram: "Hey, guys, we’re stuck on this elevator [and] I could use a Wolverine; I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone (and) we’re looking for stairs. OK, thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con!"

She attended the event for the first time after she starred in the superhero movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

The actress, who was previously married to fellow film star Ben Affleck, said: "I’m schvitzy (and) I need to blot. 'Don’t cut the blue wire’ is what we’re hearing. I think I heard on an episode of 'The Office' or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting."

--IANS

dc/