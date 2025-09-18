September 18, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Aniston shocked to learn BFF Reese Witherspoon's real name

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, was stunned to find out Reese Witherspoon's real name.

The 56-year-old actress has been friends with her ‘Morning Show’ co-star for over two decades but she had no idea the ‘Cruel Intentions’ star is really called Laura, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Playing a game of 'Do you even know me?' for LadBible, Jennifer incorrectly guessed Reese's middle name.

Her friend said, "It's Jeanne. I'm Laura Jeanne. That's my real name”. Visibly stunned, Jennifer replied, "What? Laura? What? Who's Laura? Who the Hell is Laura? Laura Jeanne, I'm not calling you that from now on, 'Come on, Laura Jeanne’. Where did Reese come from?"

Reese said, That's my middle name”. Jennifer marvelled, "Laura Jeanne Reese. What made you go with Reese for your acting name?"

The 49-year-old actress replied, "I didn't change it, my name was always Reese. I don't know your middle name”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Friends’ star revealed hers is Joanna, prompting Reese to give her a new nickname.

She said, "I was today years old. Does anyone call you J.J.?" Jennifer said, "Ummm no”. Reese insisted, "Well, I do now!" Jennifer isn't the only one of Reese's co-stars to be surprised by her real name. The ‘Legally Blonde’ actress previously explained she calls her ‘Big Little Lies’ co-star Laura Dern by her surname because it feels too "confusing" to use her first name, much to the bafflement of castmate Nicole Kidman.

In a conversation for ‘Vanity Fair’ last year, Nicole said, "I hate how you call her Dern. It sounds so weird. I'm always like 'Laura', and you're like 'No, Dern, Dern’, and I'm like, 'Why?'"

Reese quickly interjected, "Because my name is Laura, and her name's Laura, and it's confusing to me. My real name's Laura Jeanne. "So, I get confused so I just call her Dern. Because we can't both be Laura”.

