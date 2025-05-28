Jeffrey Schlupp departs from Crystal Palace after eight-and-a-half-year stint

London, May 28 (IANS) Jeffrey Schlupp will leave Crystal Palace this summer, after spending eight-and-a-half years with the club. The 32-year-old has made 247 appearances for the club since moving to South London from Leicester City in January 2017.

"It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club. I've met some great people – the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.

"You ask anybody about the Palace fans, and they know about the atmosphere that they create, and the number of times they've pulled us through in difficult times. They've been our 12th man, so thank you to all the fans who have always supported me. Hopefully, I've done you proud. I'll definitely see you again soon," said Schlupp.

A product of the Leicester City academy, Schlupp made his senior debut in 2011 following a brief loan to Brentford in League One. He went on to make 150 appearances for the club, winning the EFL Championship in 2013–14 and was a part of the historic Foxes side that lifted the Premier League in 2015–16.

Schlupp’s ability to fit in various different roles, offering important squad flexibility to the side, made him a regular pick in numerous Palace squads.

During his stay in South London, Schlupp scored 19 times while also providing 17 assists.

In August 2023, Schlupp made his 200th appearance for the club. With 220 Premier League appearances for Palace to his name, he has made the fourth-highest number of appearances for the team in the competition. He departs from Palace with an FA Cup winner’s medal to add to his collection, having featured in the third-round win over Stockport County.

After 16 appearances for Palace this season, Schlupp has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Celtic, where he went on to win the Scottish Premiership title.

"Across nine separate seasons with Crystal Palace, Jeffrey has made many an important contribution to the Football Club – and scored some incredible goals!

“Whatever has been asked of him – whatever the role, whenever the time–he has given his utmost to, and it speaks volumes that he has made such a great impression in different systems and under different managers.

“Successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character, and we have much to thank him for as he moves on from SE25. He leaves with our heartfelt gratitude and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace," added Chairman Steve Parish.

