Jeet Adani wishes mother Priti Adani on 60th birthday, thanks her for endless love

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Jeet Adani, Whole-Time Director at Adani Group, took to social media platform X on Friday to wish his mother, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, on her 60th birthday, calling her "extraordinary" and thanking her for her boundless love.

In a post on X, Jeet wrote: "Happy 60th birthday to the most incredible mother. Thank you for your endless love, wisdom, and all the little ways you make life brighter every day."

"You're not just an incredible mother, but an inspiring woman who shows us what strength and kindness look like. Hope your special day is filled with all your favorite things! Love you so much #MomsBirthday #Grateful #BestMomEver".

Born on August 29, 1965, Priti Adani currently serves as Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, which operates as the CSR arm of the Adani Group.

With a commitment of $7 billion and an annual expenditure of $100 million, the foundation has become a key force in driving large-scale social initiatives across India.

Since 1996, when she chose to give up her medical career to devote herself to public service, Priti Adani has been at the forefront of transformative social change.

What began as a small welfare initiative in a few villages has today grown into a nationwide movement, with the Adani Foundation working across 6,769 villages in 19 states and impacting the lives of over 9.1 million people annually.

Under her leadership, the foundation has made strong strides in five key areas -- education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

She leads a team of more than 800 professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities.

The foundation’s programmes are aligned with national priorities as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In recognition of her contributions to education and corporate social responsibility, Priti Adani was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University in 2020.

More recently, in May 2025, she received a second honorary doctorate from the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research in Maharashtra.

