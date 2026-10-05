Jayaprakash shares what lends Tamil OTT series ‘Love Always’ its novelty

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Jayaprakash, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil language webseries ‘Love Always’, has said that the series features an age-reversal premise but the emotions at its core are universal.

The teaser of the series was unveiled on Monday, and it offers the first glimpse into a warm, fun and quirky story that brings together love, family, relationships and an unexpected age-reversal twist.

The series marks the first Korean webtoon adaptation in the Tamil originals space, bringing together the creative sensibilities of South Korean storytelling with the emotional richness, humour and cultural nuances of Tamil narratives.

Talking about the same, Jayaprakash said in a statement, “For me, ‘Love Always’ is ultimately a story about relationships and the bonds that hold a family together. The age-reversal premise gives the narrative a fresh and entertaining treatment, but the emotions at its core are universal. There is humour, warmth, conflict and a lot of heart in the story. I believe audiences will see reflections of their own families and relationships in the characters, while also enjoying the unexpected situations they find themselves in”.

The series also stars Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayasudha and Maya Krishnan, and is based on the Korean webtoon ‘Here We Go Again’.

The show is a light-hearted family entertainer that finds humour in relatable inter-generational dynamics while exploring emotions that transcend age.

Gouri G. Kishan said, “‘Love Always’ is a beautiful blend of humour, emotion and relationships, told through a premise that is both unusual and incredibly relatable. What drew me to the story was the opportunity to explore familiar emotions from a completely different perspective. The age-reversal element brings in a lot of fun, but beneath that is a very heartfelt story about love, family, regrets and second chances. I’m really excited for audiences to experience this journey and discover the many layers of these characters”.

The series blends romance, family relationships and comedy with the refreshing concept of an age reversal, creating a story that is both quirky and emotionally grounded.

Ramzan Muhammed, said, “I think we’ve all wondered what it would be like to go back to our younger selves and do things the way we wanted. Love Always explores what that might feel like, and that’s what really connects me to Kannan. Being part of a story that brings a Korean-origin concept into Tamil storytelling has been a wonderful experience, and I’m excited to see how audiences connect with it”.

‘Love Always’ is set to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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