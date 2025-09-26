Jaya Prada offers prayers at the famous Tarapith Temple during Navratri

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada was seen offering prayers at the famous Tarapith Temple in West Bengal on Friday during the auspicious festival of Navratri.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her praying in front of the deity. She was seen posing in a simple salwar kameez, in a sans makeup look with specs in the clip captioned, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, today I got the privilege of visiting Maa Tara at Tarapeeth Temple in West Bengal (sic)".

For those who do not know, Tarapith Temple is a 13th-century Hindu temple in the Birbhum area of West Bengal. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Tara, the second of the ten Mahavidyas in Hinduism. It is also one of the 51 Sati Pithas located in India.

Back in May, Jaya Prada visited her co-star Dharmendra at his home for a fun get-together.

She took to her IG and treated the netizens with a heartwarming sneak peek of her light-hearted moments with the Bollywood legend.

Jaya Prada shared an adorable video, where the two legendary stars were seen sitting together on a couch, watching something on a phone, smiling, and engaging in a warm conversation. Their faces brightened up with smiles was a proof of the affection of a long-standing friendship.

Dropping the heartfelt moment on social media, Jaya Prada penned the caption, “The Lighter Moments With One & Only Legend Dharam Ji16 movies with Dharam Ji 1. Qayamat 1983 2. Insaaf Kaun Karega 1984 3. Dharm Aur Qanoon 1984 4. Ganga Tere Desh Mein 1988 5. Mardon Wali Baat 1988 6. Elaan-E-Jung 1989 7. Shehzaade 1989 8. Kanoon Ki Zanjeer 1990 9. Farishtay 1991 10. Kundan 1993 11. Paappi Devataa 1995 12. Maidan-E-Jung 1995 13. Veer 1995 14. Zulm-O-Sitam 1998 15. Loh Purush 1999 16. Nyaydaata 1999.” (sic)

