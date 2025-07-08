July 08, 2025 4:05 PM हिंदी

Jay Shah extends condolences on death of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari

Jay Shah extends condolences on death of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari

Dubai, July 8 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has expressed its sorrow at the death of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari at the age of 41.

A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, Shinwari officiated in 25 ODIs and 21 T20Is, making his debut in international cricket in December 2017, overseeing an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. His most recent international assignment was the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in Al Amerat, Oman, in February this year.

Shah mourned Bismillah’s death and expressed condolences to his family.

"Bismillah was a prominent umpire respected by players, peers, and officials alike. He was a regular on the international cricket circuit and had a long career ahead of him," he said in a statement.

“His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also extended their condolences on social media on Tuesday.

"ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel. It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Mr. Shinwari’s demise following an illness.

"Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire Afghan cricket fraternity."

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

'We always planned on coming back... here we are again', says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

'We always planned on coming back... here we are again', says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar reiterate their faith in Air India; Call it 'best inflight service'

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar reiterate their faith in Air India; Call it 'best inflight service'

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Niddhi Agerwal showers praise on director Caarthick Raju's Telugu film 'Single'

Niddhi Agerwal showers praise on director Caarthick Raju's Telugu film 'Single'

Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was one of the first big leaps in my journey

Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was one of the first big leaps in my journey

Karathey Babu director calls Kaali Venkat "a gem of a performer"

Karathey Babu director calls Kaali Venkat "a gem of a performer"

Upasana Kamineni Konidela reveals why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat religiously

Upasana Kamineni Konidela reveals why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat religiously

Mahrang Baloch sent to 10-day police remand by Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court

Mahrang Baloch sent to 10-day police remand by Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court

Bihar cabinet approves 35 pc reservation in govt jobs for native women (File Photo)

Bihar cabinet approves 35 pc reservation in govt jobs for native women