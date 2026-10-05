October 05, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Javed Akhtar says message attributed to him lashing out at Abhijeet Dipke are ‘ as fake as fake can be’

Javed Akhtar says message attributed to him lashing out at Abhijeet Dipke are ‘ as fake as fake can be’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar of the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, has issued a clarification with regards to a recent fake message attributed to him.

On Monday, the veteran writer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note quashing the claims that he lashed out at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and said that the message is fake.

He wrote, “I, Javed Akhtar want to tell every one that the fake message on the social media that I have criticised CJP and run down Abhijeet Dipke is as fake as fake can be”.

He further mentioned, “I am surprised that those who are opposing Dipke and CJP need to borrow credibility from someone like me !! . Yeh Haalut hogayee hai ??? Sad”.

A fake message has circulated on social media, claiming that the veteran lyricist and screenwriter criticised Abhijeet Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The purported message described Dipke as a “puppet” of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the CJP of pursuing an anti-BJP agenda.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, has launched a fresh protest campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The agitation began in Mumbai on October 2, with hundreds of supporters gathering at Shivaji Park despite police denying permission for the demonstration.

The CJP is protesting the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and has alleged irregularities in the exercise. The Election Commission has said the revision is intended to remove duplicate, deceased and ineligible voters while retaining eligible voters.

The CJP has announced that the campaign will expand to other cities, including Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Dipke has also announced a return to Delhi, with a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 if ECI does not resign. Delhi Police detained few protestors during a demonstration on October 4, 2026.

--IANS

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