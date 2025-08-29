August 29, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

Jatadhara producer Prerna Arora reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'Its USP is emotion'

Jatadhara producer reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'USP of the film is its emotion'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) 'Jatadhara' producer Prerna Arora reflected on comparisons with Hollywood VFX. She revealed that the USP of her film lies in its emotion and storytelling.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Prerna was asked, "With the Indian audience exposed to international cinema, there is a lot of comparison with Hollywood VFX. How challenging is the VFX work of Jatadhaara? What is the USP of it?"

To this, she replied that as a producer, filmmaker, and creative person, she believes that VFX is a tool that allows a film to bring imagination and storytelling to life.

"In Hollywood, we have witnessed some truly spectacular work achieved through VFX, but one must also acknowledge that the budgets there are on a much larger and incomparable scale than any Indian film. That being said, in recent times, Indian cinema too has delivered remarkable VFX when it is executed thoughtfully and with precision. It not only enhances the storytelling but also challenges the global market in its own way," the filmmaker shared.

Talking about "Jatadhara", Prerna added: "When it comes to Jatadhara, I would say the true USP of the film lies in its emotion and its storytelling. That, I believe, is the biggest strength. If we can genuinely touch the audience’s heart, that is where cinema succeeds. Having said that, the film also brings powerful visual support through its VFX, which the audience will soon witness on screen.”

"Jatadhara" is an upcoming epic adventure rooted in Indian mythology with a global vision.

The project revolves around an investigation into the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.

The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khosla, Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in significant roles, along with others.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, "Jatadhara" is backed by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami.

