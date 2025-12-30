Jasmine Sandlas ecstatic over ‘Shararat’ being ‘biggest Bollywood banger’ of 2025

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Jasmine Sandlas is riding high on the massive response to her latest track ‘Shararat’ from the blockbuster “Dhurandhar”. The singer has proudly dubbed it as the “biggest Bollywood banger” of 2025.

An overjoyed Jasmine took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself singing the track and then bursting out in laughter.

“Shararat is the biggest Bollywood banger of 2025. Maybe only second to Dhurandhar title track. Waheguru,” she wrote as the caption.

“Shararat” is picturized on actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, featuring them as dancers at a wedding celebration sequence in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The first installment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely joins several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events revolving around Operation Lyari.

Talking about Jasmine, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick. Upon its release, "Yaar Na Miley" went viral, topped the charts, and earned Sandlas wide critical acclaim for her singing style.

Her latest hits are "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

Jasmine was inducted into the Women Songwriter's Hall of Fame for her impact on the music industry in 2025.

