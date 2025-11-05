Japanese researchers successfully regenerate bone using stem cells

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) A team of researchers from Japan has successfully treated spinal fractures in animal models using stem cells from fatty tissue.

The team from the Osaka Metropolitan University used stem cells extracted from adipose -- the body’s fatty tissue -- to treat spine fractures in rats similar to those caused by osteoporosis in humans.

These cells offer the advantages of being easy to collect, even from elderly individuals, and causing little stress to the body, suggesting a non-invasive way of treating bone diseases.

Bone regeneration and strength were significantly improved in rats transplanted with the adipose tissue (ADSCs).

The genes involved in bone formation and regeneration were also activated. The study was published in Bone and Joint Research.

“This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatments for spinal fractures,” said Yuta Sawada, a student at the varsity's Graduate School of Medicine.

“Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety. This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing,” added Dr. Shinji Takahashi.

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes bones to become brittle and prone to fractures. Among osteoporosis-related fractures, compression fractures of the spine -- known as osteoporotic vertebral fractures -- are the most common type of fracture and pose a serious problem, leading to a need for long-term care and a significant decline in quality of life.

The team used stem cells, which are multipotent, meaning that they can be differentiated into many different cell types.

They developed ADSCs into bone-differentiated spheroids -- three-dimensional spherical clusters -- and combined it with beta-tricalcium phosphate, a material widely used for bone reconstruction, to successfully treat rats with spinal fractures.

“This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients,” Takahashi said.

--IANS

rvt/