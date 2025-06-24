Japan Education Minister unveils JGU’s Sustainable Development Report 2025 in Tokyo

Tokyo, June 24 (IANS) In a landmark moment for global academic cooperation, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) unveiled its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2025 in Tokyo during the 2nd India-Japan Higher Education Forum, hosted recently.

The forum was convened under the timely theme, “Universities of the Future: Promoting Democracy, Dialogue, and Development in Asia and Beyond.”

The prestigious event was graced by Her Excellency Toshiko Abe, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT), Government of Japan, who officially launched the SDR 2025.

A senior member of the Liberal Democratic Party and a respected lawmaker in Japan’s House of Representatives since 2005, H.E. Abe underscored the power of cross-border education in addressing global challenges.

She said, “India and Japan are bound by a profound partnership that transcends borders, rooted in shared democratic ideals, cultural respect, and mutual aspirations for peace and prosperity. In this era of complex global challenges, our universities have a critical role to play. By empowering a new generation of globally minded students -- individuals who can think innovatively, act ethically, and lead sustainably -- we lay the foundation for a better world. Japan welcomes Indian students to experience its vibrant academic ecosystem, rich in tradition and innovation. Together, through joint research, student exchanges, and institutional partnerships, India and Japan can co-create knowledge ecosystems that not only serve Asia but also shape global solutions. Education is the bridge to our common future -- and this Forum represents the spirit of that bridge.”

The Forum brought together eminent academic leaders, scholars, and policymakers from leading institutions in both countries. It reaffirmed the pivotal role of India-Japan academic partnerships in promoting inclusive, future-oriented higher education.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, reflected on the deeper significance of the occasion, saying, “The unveiling of JGU’s Sustainable Development Report 2025 in Tokyo marks a historic milestone in the evolving partnership between India and Japan in higher education. This collaboration is not just about academic exchange -- it is a celebration of shared democratic values, intellectual excellence, and a joint commitment to sustainability. At JGU, we believe that universities must move beyond traditional boundaries and play a transformative role in solving global challenges. Our SDR 2025 is a testament to how institutions can align education, research, policy, and community engagement with the Sustainable Development Goals. As we reimagine the role of universities in the 21st century, this Forum highlights how international academic diplomacy can shape resilient, inclusive, and just societies. The release of this report in Tokyo symbolises our belief that education is not only about knowledge, but also about purpose, responsibility, and global citizenship.”

The Sustainable Development Report 2025 captures JGU’s comprehensive institutional commitment to sustainability through research, teaching, operations, and community engagement -- fully aligned with the United Nations’ 17 SDGs.

The Report highlights JGU’s strategic initiatives, measurable outcomes, and global collaborations in the pursuit of sustainability in higher education. The university’s growing international recognition is evident in its remarkable progress in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, where JGU soared from the 801-1000 band in 2024 to the 401-600 band globally, out of more than 2,500 institutions.

Notably, JGU achieved a global rank of 88 for SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Office of Academic Governance at JGU and the lead author of the report, emphasized the institutional transformation underway: “This Report is the culmination of years of collaborative work across our university’s academic and administrative units to embed sustainability into the core of JGU’s mission. Our journey has been guided by a clear vision -- to create an institution that doesn’t just teach the SDGs but lives them in its daily operations, curriculum, research, and student life. Moving up significantly in the global Impact Rankings reflects our strategic commitment and tireless pursuit of measurable progress. But more importantly, it reflects a cultural shift within our university -- one that is evidence-based, interdisciplinary, inclusive, and future-oriented. The SDR 2025 represents not only where we are today, but where we aspire to be tomorrow: a model institution for how higher education can lead systemic change for a sustainable planet. This is our invitation to universities worldwide to join hands in building a just, equitable, and green future for all.”

Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Member of Parliament and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, was the Guest of Honour and delivered a special address on the occasion. He said, “In the complex landscape of our modern world, universities are no longer passive repositories of knowledge. They must evolve into sanctuaries of democracy, laboratories for ideas, and engines for equitable development. As India and Japan -- two of Asia’s most vibrant and time-tested democracies -- deepen their academic engagement, we have a singular opportunity to shape a new paradigm of international education anchored in values, integrity, and purpose. This Forum has showcased the transformative power of education diplomacy. It has also reinforced the need to reimagine our academic institutions as drivers of justice, sustainability, and human dignity. I commend JGU for leading with courage and clarity in this space. The release of its Sustainable Development Report 2025 here in Tokyo is a powerful act of global academic solidarity. It reminds us that the universities of the future must not only teach students how to think but also inspire them to act for the common good.”

JGU’s Sustainable Development Report 2025 represents a bold vision for academia’s role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. Released in the heart of Tokyo, this milestone moment underscores the importance of India-Japan educational diplomacy in shaping the universities -- and the world -- of tomorrow.

