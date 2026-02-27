Japanese Defence Minister fires back at China's criticism of Japan's defence capabilities

Tokyo, Feb 27 (IANS) Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has hit back at China's criticism of Tokyo trying to reinforce its defence capabilities, local media reported on Friday.

On being asked about the Japanese government's push to eliminate the limitation of defence equipment transfers to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping, he said, "China appears to have been waging a propaganda campaign against us, as if Japan is becoming militaristic," Japan's Kyodo News reported.

While speaking to reporters, Koizumi stated that government's decision was largely driven by the rising security threat posed by China, citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Koizumi said China's arms exports from 2015 to 2024 were worth about USD 17 billion, "making it the fourth-largest arms exporter in the world, while Japan isn't even in the top 50."

China has slammed Japan and imposed several economic measures after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in parliament in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a response by Japan's Self-Defence Forces. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and insists of its reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

"In the current security situation, it is essential for us to develop our own defence capabilities without counting on a particular country (for parts procurement)," Kyodo News quoted Koizumi as saying.

In December last year, Japan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yamazaki Kazuyuki, wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, where he termed China's criticism about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan "inconsistent with the facts and unsubstantiated and unacceptable."

In response to China's letter delivered to UN Secretary General, Yamazaki Kazuyuki stated, "As with China's previous letter dated 21 November, the assertions contained therein are inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable. Japan's position is as set out in my letter of 24 November addressed to your Excellency and attached hereto. Nevertheless, based on the instruction from the Japanese Government, I wish to share once again Japan's views with your Excellency."

"Since the end of the Second World War, Japan has consistently respected and adhered to international law, including the UN Charter, and has actively contributed to maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order underpinned by the rule of law, as well as to the sustainable development of the international community. This unwavering posture of Japan is well recognized across the international community. Japan will continue, as a peace-loving nation, to contribute to international peace, stability, and prosperity, in full accordance with international law," he added.

He stated that Japan believes that differences of opinions should be addressed through dialogue and expressed Tokyo's willingness to respond through dialogue. Yamazaki Kazuyuki's letter to the UN came as China has been criticising Takaichi for her statement in parliament on November 7, where she said that an attack on Taiwan could constitute an existential threat to Japan and warrant a response by its Self-Defence Forces, Japan's leading news agency Kyodo News reported.

Yamazaki Kazuyuki latest letter to UN came after China's Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong wrote a second letter to Guterres, warning that "the international community must remain highly vigilant against Japan's ambitions to expand its military capabilities and revive militarism."

