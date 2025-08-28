August 28, 2025 4:42 PM हिंदी

Japan will be key economic partner for India amid US tariff pressures: Indian Ambassador to Japan

Japan will be key economic partner for India amid US tariff pressures: Ambassador to Japan Sibi George

Tokyo, Aug 28 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies for first visit to Japan, after the imposition of steep 50 per cent tariff by United States, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George on Thursday said that the two nations will be discussing a broad range of geopolitical and geo-economic issues, adding that Japan remains a vital and reliable economic partner for India.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George emphasised the strategic importance of India-Japan relations in the current global context.

Speaking to IANS, Sibi George said, “We are in a world today facing multiple geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. India and Japan are two significant players in the Indo-Pacific and global arena. When the fourth and fifth-largest economies of the world come together, the discussions will naturally cover a wide spectrum of issues."

Asked whether India and Japan could jointly counterbalance the economic pressure created by the US tariffs, George elicited optimistic views and prospects on what the strong collaboration could yield for the two Asian nations.

“I don't want to get into the specifics of what will be discussed. However, as leaders of two major economies, both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will certainly discuss key global and regional issues, including those of economic significance,” he stated.

Responding to a question about Japan's potential role in supporting Indian exports if they are diverted from the US market, George highlighted the strong and historic economic relationship between the two nations.

“Japan has always been an important partner in our economic journey. As we march toward becoming a developed nation by 2047—our Amrit Kaal—Japan is walking this path with us. They’ve been a consistent and trusted economically. Just recently, our Prime Minister inaugurated an electric vehicle factory by Suzuki Motors, a company that came to India 40 years ago and helped transform our automobile sector,” he told IANS.

“Japanese companies continue to play a pivotal role in India’s economic growth story. In this partnership, Japan will remain a very important player. We will keep working together to deepen and strengthen this engagement,” he added.

It was on August 27 that the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports came into effect, taking the total US tariff to 50 per cent, imperiling $45 billion worth of Indian exports, across key sectors like textiles, gems, and jewellery—industries that are crucial to India's labour force.

The Unites States' decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India is going to have an effect on America as well, State Bank of India said in a recent report.

--IANS

jk/mr

LATEST NEWS

11 years of PM Jan Dhan: Nagpur beneficiaries of PM Jan Dhan count benefits like zero balance, thank govt

11 years of PM Jan Dhan: Nagpur beneficiaries count benefits like zero balance; thank govt

BSE to introduce pre-market trading in index and stock F&O from Dec 8

BSE to introduce pre-market trading in index and stock F&O from Dec 8

Karishma Tanna to husband Varun Bangera: With you, even the toughest days feel easier

Karishma Tanna to husband Varun Bangera: With you, even the toughest days feel easier

Kajol treats with some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja

Kajol treats with some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja

Indian equity indices decline sharply as US tariff comes into effect

Indian equity indices decline sharply over US tariff concerns

Diamond polishing exports up 18 pc YoY in July: Report

Diamond polishing exports up 18 pc YoY in July: Report

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day (Credit: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day

Eshan Masih & Zainab Dipannita Patra showcase raw energy in Sanjay Bedia’s ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ track

Eshan Masih & Zainab Dipannita Patra showcase raw energy in Sanjay Bedia’s ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ track

FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt support as US tariff hike kicks in

FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt support as US tariff hike kicks in

BSF–BGB border talks end in Dhaka with pledge to ensure peace along 4,096 km-long frontier (File image)

BSF–BGB border talks end in Dhaka with pledge to ensure peace along 4,096 km-long frontier