Japan: Torrential rain batters quake-hit Hokuriku, triggers flooding and transport disruptions

Tokyo, Aug 7 (IANS) Torrential rain continued to lash Japan’s Hokuriku region on the Sea of Japan coast on Thursday, prompting warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) of potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and rising river levels, particularly in regions still recovering from a powerful earthquake earlier this year, the local media reported.

Bullet train services on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line were suspended for over five hours between Nagano and Kanazawa stations, West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) confirmed, after intense rainfall began pounding parts of Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday.

In the prefectural capital Kanazawa, a record 148 millimetres of rain was recorded over a three-hour period ending around 5 am on Thursday, according to the JMA. The heavy downpour led to flooding around the foundations of several houses, with roads submerged in at least 19 locations. Local authorities reported partial closures of several prefectural roads and opened evacuation centres in Kanazawa.

The JMA noted that a band of rain clouds had formed over Kaga in Ishikawa — a central region devastated by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year’s Day 2024, which claimed over 600 lives. Authorities remain on high alert for further damage in the quake-affected areas, reported Kyodo news agency.

According to the agency, a low-pressure system moving northeast over the Sea of Japan is responsible for the unstable atmospheric conditions. The weather front is forecast to shift southward through Friday and linger over areas spanning eastern to western Japan into Saturday.

The JMA warned that some regions could experience further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Friday, as warm, moist air continues to flow toward the low-pressure system. Conditions are expected to remain highly unstable across a wide area from northern to western Japan.

Rainfall predictions for the 24 hours through 6 am Friday includes up to 150 millimetres in the Tohoku region and northern parts of Kyushu. Hokuriku, which is already experiencing severe conditions, is forecast to receive around 120 millimetres.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert for evacuation orders and take precautions against possible landslides, flash floods, and infrastructure disruptions in the coming days.

--IANS

int/bpd/as