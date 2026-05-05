Japan, Philippines to launch destroyer export talks

Manila, May 5 (IANS) Japan and the Philippines agreed to establish a framework for working-level talks on the export of used destroyers to the Philippines, on Tuesday, reported Local media.

The agreement was done between Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila.

Minister Koizumi is currently visiting the Philippines and also held discussions with the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday.

"As unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion continue to be observed in the surrounding waters of our two countries, enhancing maritime domain awareness capabilities is essential to prevent contingencies and to maintain maritime order based on the rule of law," Koizumi said, Kyodo News reported.

Last month, the Japanese government officially revised "the three principles on transfer of defence equipment and technology" and their implementation guidelines to allow overseas sales of weapons, including those with lethal capabilities, despite waves of large-scale protests.

According to the report, “Japan is considering exporting the Maritime Self-Defence Force's Abukuma-class destroyer equipped with high-performance guns and anti-ship missile systems, as well as its TC-90 training aircraft.”

The two ministers also agreed to expand defence cooperation, with China, continuing military activities in the East and South China Seas.

Both countries share concerns over China’s maritime assertiveness.

"We thank Japan for its review of 'the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology' and its implementing guidelines," Teodoro said. "We were very happy to work with Japan in creating demonstrable results at the soonest possible time", the report added.

Japan and Australia, on April 18, said that they have signed the contracts to jointly deliver three of the 11 ships for the Australian Navy. These ships are based on the upgraded Mogami-class frigate of Japan, as reported by a Japanese news outlet.

–IANS

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