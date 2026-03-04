March 04, 2026 2:29 PM हिंदी

Japan, India in talks to jointly develop Rajasthan rare earth deposits

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) In a move aimed at reducing dependence on China for critical minerals, Japan is in discussions with India to jointly explore rare earth deposits in the desert state of Rajasthan, according to reports.

The talks come after India recently identified three hard rock rare earth deposits in Rajasthan and Gujarat, containing an estimated 1.29 million metric tons of rare earth oxides.

The discovery was announced last month by Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who said the findings could significantly boost India’s mineral security.

Reports said the discussions between New Delhi and Tokyo are part of a preliminary pact on critical minerals signed last year. Under the proposed cooperation, Japan is expected to send experts to Rajasthan to study the deposits.

The Japanese government is likely to offer advanced extraction technology and financial support in exchange for a stable supply of rare earth materials to Japan.

Hard rock rare earth deposits require specialized extraction techniques, which India currently does not have at scale. Japan’s technological expertise could therefore play a key role in developing these reserves.

The reports said Japan is examining mining projects around the world to diversify its mineral supplies, including rare earth elements. However, the report clarified that there have been no discussions yet on specific corporate partnerships or technology agreements related to Rajasthan.

Both India and Japan are looking to reduce their reliance on Chinese imports of rare earth materials. Rare earth elements are essential for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, fighter jets and drones.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India sees secure access to these materials as critical for its industrial and strategic ambitions.

The talks also come amid rising tensions between Japan and China.

Last week, China banned the export of certain dual-use items to 20 Japanese entities that it claims supply Japan’s military. The move effectively restricts Japanese companies’ access to seven rare earth elements and other critical minerals currently on China’s dual-use control list.

Beyond rare earths, reports indicate that Japan is also exploring collaboration with Indian companies to search for lithium, copper and cobalt in Africa, as part of a broader effort to secure diversified and stable mineral supply chains.

--IANS

pk

