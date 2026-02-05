Janki Bodiwala on working with ‘idol’ Rani Mukerji: An actor’s dream

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Janki Bodiwala has described working on “Mardaani 3” as a dream come true, as the film allowed her to collaborate with the “OG”, including Rani Mukerji.

Janki took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of “Mardaani 3”, in which she played a police officer.

“An actor’s dream, to work with your idols, to work with the OGs and to learn as much as you can,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress thanked Yash Raj Films, Rani Mukerji, director Abhiraj Minawala, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the entire team for making the experience memorable and enjoyable.

Janki added: “All fulfilled again and this time with Mardani 3 and guess what, that too with @yrf Can’t thank enough to @yrf #RaniMukherjee Ma’am @abhiraj88 sir @shanoosharmarahihai Ma’am and each and every member of our team(family) for making this the most enjoyable experience. Go and watch Mardani 3 in cinemas near you!”

Janki is known for Chhello Divas, Chhutti Jashe Chhakka, Naadi Dosh and Vash. She made her Hindi debut with Shaitaan in 2024.

Talking about her latest release, “Mardaani 3”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Aayush Gupta has written Mardaani 3 of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment premiered in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

--IANS

dc/