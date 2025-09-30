September 30, 2025 1:15 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor shares why she’s been excited to take on a commercial family film

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her long-standing desire to star in a commercial family entertainer.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Dhadak’ actress revealed that she has been eager to explore a fun, light-hearted film that appeals to audiences of all ages. When asked what attracted her to the project, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” Janhvi shared, “Honestly, anyone would have jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been wanting to do a commercial family entertainer for a while, and I don’t think anyone does it better than Shashank. I debuted with him in Dhadak, and in a way, this is my debut in this genre too.”

“And in this space, I really feel there’s no one better than Varun. Also, I don’t know why, but I’ve been humming the lyrics of our song—it feels like the team literally wrote it for me!.”

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed who was the most entertaining on set during the shoot of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” She stated, “I think it was Maniesh Paul. He’s such a fantastic actor and an even better human being. He would leave his vanity van fully in character and just start performing, whether the camera was rolling or not!.”

Varun Dhawan added, “That has to be Janhvi! Even when she wasn’t trying to be funny, she ended up entertaining all of us.”

On a related note, directed by Shashank Khaitan, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, the movie revolves around a traditional ‘shaadi setup’ and aims to bring back the timeless charm and joy of a classic family entertainer. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

