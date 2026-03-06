Janhvi Kapoor opts for a simple white salwar kurta for birthday special Tirumala temple visit

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen visiting the holy Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, on Friday, to offer prayers on her birthday on thr 6th of March.

The actress, who is known to visit the temple frequently, was seen walking up the steps and she arrived for darshan at the sacred shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.

For the temple visit, Janhvi opted for a simple yet elegant traditional look. She was seen donning a white-coloured salwar suit paired with minimal accessories, keeping her appearance simple and graceful.

The actress was seen walking calmly up the temple pathway accompanied by security personnel.

Other devotees and fans present at the premises were seen watching her in awe and appeared pleasantly surprised to spot the actress in person.

Visiting the Tirumala temple seems to have become pretty much of a birthday ritual for Janhvi.

The actress is often seen offering prayers at the temple around the time of her birthday and also on the birth anniversary of her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi, which falls on August 13.

On the professional front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released in 2018, just a few months after the untimely demise of her mother Sridevi in February the same year.

Despite the personal loss, Janhvi stepped into the industry with the romantic drama and over a period of time, has now carved a space for herself in Hindi cinema.

Janhvi was last seen in the romantic drama Param Sundari opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

The actress is also been making headlines for her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

