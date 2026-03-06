March 06, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor opts for a simple white salwar kurta for birthday special Tirumala temple visit

Janhvi Kapoor opts for a simple white salwar kurta for birthday special Tirumala temple visit

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen visiting the holy Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, on Friday, to offer prayers on her birthday on thr 6th of March.

The actress, who is known to visit the temple frequently, was seen walking up the steps and she arrived for darshan at the sacred shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.

For the temple visit, Janhvi opted for a simple yet elegant traditional look. She was seen donning a white-coloured salwar suit paired with minimal accessories, keeping her appearance simple and graceful.

The actress was seen walking calmly up the temple pathway accompanied by security personnel.

Other devotees and fans present at the premises were seen watching her in awe and appeared pleasantly surprised to spot the actress in person.

Visiting the Tirumala temple seems to have become pretty much of a birthday ritual for Janhvi.

The actress is often seen offering prayers at the temple around the time of her birthday and also on the birth anniversary of her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi, which falls on August 13.

On the professional front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released in 2018, just a few months after the untimely demise of her mother Sridevi in February the same year.

Despite the personal loss, Janhvi stepped into the industry with the romantic drama and over a period of time, has now carved a space for herself in Hindi cinema.

Janhvi was last seen in the romantic drama Param Sundari opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

The actress is also been making headlines for her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments', says Devajit Saikia about Thursday's clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments': Saikia

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored (File image)

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India–New Zealand title clash

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India-New Zealand title clash

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8 in the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday. Photo credit:

Pink-ball Test: Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8