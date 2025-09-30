September 30, 2025 1:15 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor reveals who was the most entertaining on the sets of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to appear in the upcoming comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', has revealed who she found to be the most entertaining co-actor on set.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS ahead of the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor was asked, “The film features a big ensemble. Who was the most entertaining on set?”

Responding to the question, Janhvi said, “I think it was Maniesh Paul. He’s such a fantastic actor and an even better human being. He would leave his vanity van fully in character and just start performing — whether the camera was rolling or not!”

Director Shashank Khaitan echoed the sentiment, adding that Maniesh often kept the mood on set alive with his dedication and humour.

“Yes, he would often joke, ‘Shashank, whether you call it cut or not, I am going to keep performing until I reach my van.’ And he actually meant it. He kept performing even during queue lines," Khaitan revealed, calling Paul the life of the shoot.

While Paul's energy clearly stood out, Varun Dhawan also had his own fun take when asked who entertained the cast the most. “That has to be Janhvi," Varun said.

“Even when she wasn't trying to be funny, she ended up entertaining all of us," he added, pointing out the camaraderie that kept spirits high throughout the filming process.

Reflecting on how special the project felt, Janhvi, calling it a dream chance, said, “I have been wanting to do a commercial family entertainer for a while, and I don't think anyone does it better than Shashank. I debuted with him in Dhadak, and in a way, this is my debut in this genre too. And with Varun in this space, I couldn't have asked for a better team," she said.

“Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari”, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul in important roles, is all set to release on the 2nd of October.

