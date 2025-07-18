'Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) 'Jamtara' fame actor Anshumaan Pushkar revealed if he had ever lost a role because of social media metrics.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Pushkar shared that he has, in fact, lost a role due to a lack of numbers on social media.

Speaking to IANS, he shared, "I don’t take it personally. If a producer or director prioritizes numbers over talent, that’s their prerogative. It doesn’t mean the chosen actor is any less talented.

When asked if, according to him, social media presence is more important than acting skills in today's time, Pushkar nodded, saying, "You can’t compare yourself to someone like Ranbir Kapoor, who already has a massive fan base. For actors like us, casting sometimes hinges on Instagram numbers. That’s how marketing works now—it’s data-driven. But I don’t resent it. It’s just part of the system."

Furthermore, he shared his opinion on the stereotype that actors from small towns only fit in rural or rustic roles.

Pushkar revealed that his mindset is changing. Giving an example of Kangana Ranaut, late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Pankaj Tripathi, he added, "They’ve all come from small towns and have played every kind of role. It’s about potential and public acceptance. Once the audience embraces you, anything is possible."

Pushkar, who was recently seen as Badaun in Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama" Maalik" also shared if constantly playing grey shades had limited his scope to play positive leads?

Denying it completely, he said, "Characters are characters—grey or white. In Agrahan, I played a deeply emotional, loving man. In another film, I played a socially invisible character—someone unnoticed but deeply human. So, the industry has offered me a good mix. Maybe it’s my voice, my emotions, or something else, but I’ve been given both intense and subtle roles. And I’m open to all kinds of work."

"Maalik" got a theatrical release on 11 July, opening to mixed reviews.

