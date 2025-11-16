Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association sub-committee member Sunil Sethi resigns

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Sunil Sethi, a member of the legal affairs sub-committee of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), has resigned from the panel. In his letter addressed to Mithun Manhas, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Jammu-based Sethi stated he was formally stepping down from his role within the state association.

The development comes after the Supreme Court on 27 October ordered that the JKCA elections be held within 12 weeks under the supervision of former Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti.

“I was appointed as member of the sub-committee to look after JKCA affairs in 2021 and have been working as such. As the Supreme Court has directed holding of elections of the JKCA, the effort to appoint a new Ombudsman hasn't been approved by the Election Officer till the formation of the General Body. Unfortunately, backdated orders are being issued by the former Ombudsman, now dating it back to March 2025, when no such order was passed then now anything was reported to me. These orders are changing the club management and voting rights.

“This is to change the voting nomenclature, which I don't want to be party in. As such, I tender my resignation from member sub-committee. Please accept and relieve me. I am thankful for the opportunity the Board has bestowed on me,” wrote Sethi in his resignation letter to Manhas, a copy of which is with IANS.

In June 2021, Sethi and Manhas, who captained J&K and Delhi in domestic cricket, along with Brigadier (Retd.) Anil Gupta, were included in the three-member JKCA sub-committee established by the BCCI to oversee the daily operations of the association.

While Manhas was involved in cricket operations and development, Gupta is responsible for administrative matters. Once Manhas became the BCCI President on September 28, former J&K captain Vidya Bhaskar took his place on the JKCA sub-committee.

