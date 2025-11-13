James Anderson signs one-year contract extension with Lancashire

Manchester, Nov 13 (IANS) England pace legend James Anderson has committed to continuing his remarkable 25-year career through the 2026 season, signing a new one-year deal with Lancashire that will see him feature in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast.

Following his international retirement in 2024, Anderson signed an initial one-year contract with Lancashire ahead of the 2025 season, which saw England’s all-time leading wicket-taker pick up 17 dismissals in six County Championship appearances at an average of 24.

Anderson also made a significant impact during his return to the Vitality Blast last season – playing his first matches in the competition for more than a decade -- taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.9, helping Lancashire Lightning to reach Finals Day.

The 43-year-old passed 300 career appearances in First-Class cricket last summer and will head into the 2026 campaign looking to add to his tally of 1,143 wickets in the format.

Anderson – who made his debut for the Red Rose in 2001 -- has once again committed to playing for Lancashire in both the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast during the new season.

Speaking about his new contract, Anderson said, “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire. This Club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Emirates Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut.

“I’ve really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer. I’m as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team’s success across both red and white ball cricket.

“We’ve got a really talented squad with great ambitions, and I’m looking forward to helping the group continue to develop, while supporting Crofty in his new role as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026.”

Director of Cricket Performance, Mark Chilton, added, “We’re thrilled that Jimmy has committed to another season with Lancashire. His performances in 2025 showed exactly why he remains one of the finest bowlers in the game -- his skill and competitiveness on the field are unmatched.

“Jimmy continues to be an outstanding role model for our players, raising standards every day, and it was brilliant to see the impact he made on the dressing room when he stepped into the County Championship captaincy role during the second half of last season.

“In addition to the consistency of his red ball performances, for Jimmy to come in from the cold in terms of T20 cricket and play such an effective role in our Vitality Blast campaign at 43 years of age was remarkable.

“Having him continue with us into 2026 is fantastic news for our Members and supporters and a huge boost for everyone at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of next season.”

