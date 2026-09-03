September 03, 2026 1:04 PM हिंदी

Jameela Jamil: Can't look at botoxed faces anymore, miss faces that move

Jameela Jamil: Can't look at botoxed faces anymore, miss faces that move (Photo: jameela Jamil/instagram)

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) British actress Jameela Jamil has criticized the widespread use of botox and cosmetic injectables and said that she misses the faces that move, women frowning, and laughing without it looking painful.

Jameela took to Instagram, where she wrote a long note arguing that frozen facial expressions are diminishing emotional authenticity and suggested that the trend could make it easier for AI to replicate women on screen and online.

She wrote on the note posted on Instagram: “I can't look at Botoxed faces anymore. I miss the faces that move. I miss women frowning and laughing without it looking painful.”

Jameela shared that she is in her forties and added: “My peers are injecting all the wild out of themselves and I miss it. I miss it terribly. I'm so sorry. I don't mean this with judgement or to offend. I just miss the facial freedom of women.”

Calling botox a prison, she went on: “Botox is a prison that presents as stoicism in a time women should be fucking ROARING. We should not be paying to take risks with our faces and health, to be tamed by a bunch of men who fancy children.”

The actress said she cannot watch expressionless actors on screen anymore.

“I can't watch TV anymore without being distracted by how expressionless my favourite actors have become. It's too much. We have lost a grip on reality. Emotion is POWER,” she concluded the post.

The accompanying caption for Jameela's post read: “I truly believe this is a ploy to make it so easy to replace women with AI on screen and online. It's easy to replicate a motionless face that looks like every other face. It's already happening.”

Jameela began her career hosting a pop culture series in the T4 programming block from 2009 until 2012. She then became the radio host and co-hosted The Official Chart Update alongside Scott Mills. She is most well-known for her part in the fantasy comedy series The Good Place, playing the character Tahani Al-Jamil.

--IANS

dc/

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