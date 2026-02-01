February 01, 2026 2:22 PM हिंदी

Jaipur Polo Team reach final of Kognivera Cup with a hard-fought win over Optiemus Achievers

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) In a fiercely contested semifinal, Jaipur edged past Optiemus Achievers 8–7 to seal their place in the final of the KogniVera Polo Cup being played in Jaipur.

The match flowed with shifting momentum across all four chukkers, with both sides trading goals consistently. Jaipur showed greater composure in crucial late moments, while Optiemus relied heavily on their powerful striking duo. Ultimately, Jaipur’s balanced attack—anchored by Lance Watson and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur—proved decisive in clinching victory.

Optiemus Achievers opened the scoring early through Daniel Otamendi, striking twice at 2:40 and 5:40. Jaipur managed to pull one back via Lance Watson at 7:05, closing the chukker at Jaipur 1 – 2 Optiemus.

In the second chukker, Jaipur levelled through HH Jaipur at 1:50 and Lance Watson at 7:05. Optiemus answered through Dhruvpal Godara (4:00), maintaining a narrow lead. The score moved to Jaipur 3–3 Optiemus by halftime.

The third chukker saw Jaipur come out with renewed energy, with HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scoring four goals at (0:45, 5:05, 6.00 and 6.30), and Lance Watson added another at 7:05. The third chukker ended with a scoreline of 8-3 in favour of Jaipur.

The final chukker unfolded into a tense period with Optiemus trying to mount a comeback via three from Dhruvpal Godara and one from Shamsheer Ali, but Jaipur held on to end the game at 8-7, progressing to the final of the Kognivera Cup.

HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur emerged as the top scorer of the game with five goals, and Lance Watson equally supported with three goals to his name.

Jaipur Polo Team will now face V Polo in the final of the Kognivera Cup today at 3:30 PM.

The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur. Known for their precision, teamwork, and passion for the sport, the team remains a formidable presence on the field, consistently striving for excellence and representing the pride of Jaipur with every match they play.

On Friday, Jaipur Polo Team continued to ride the momentum to register a comprehensive 9.5-5 victory over Chandna Polo in a well-controlled encounter. Displaying attacking cohesion, disciplined structure, and composure across all four chukkers, Jaipur asserted its dominance to record another assured win in the tournament.

