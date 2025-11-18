November 18, 2025 1:53 PM हिंदी

Jaideep Ahlawat on playing Rukma in ‘The Family Man 3’: He’s an unacceptable ‘Family Man’

Jaideep Ahlawat on playing Rukma in ‘The Family Man 3’: He’s an unacceptable ‘Family Man’

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has shared how the journey began with a phone call that instantly pulled him into Raj & DK’s world with “The Family Man Season 3” and how the antagonist Rukma is an unacceptable ‘family man.’

Recalling how quickly things fell into place once creators Raj and DK reached out, Jaideep shared, “DK sir called me saying they're trying to make this season (third) even bigger than the first two seasons. They narrated a basic structure of the entire story, and it was an entirely different world.”

Jaideep expressed his immense interest in the story and expressed his immediate acceptance.

“Working on The Family Man franchise alongside Manoj sir, it was a no-brainer,” said Jaideep.

Once he stepped into the role, Rukma took on a shape Jaideep hadn’t initially imagined.

He said, “When I was reading the script, I couldn't picture Rukma the way it is now. There was a picture in the minds of Raj and DK of how Rukma should look. The character doesn't really care about anything. His detachment often conveys a vibe of him being inhuman, but he actually isn't so.”

The actor added, “Srikant can be labelled as the socially accepted family man, whereas Rukma is quite the opposite of that. He is an unacceptable family man.”

The show also has Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. The Family Man Season 3 streams globally on Prime Video from November 21.

The Family Man is a spy action thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined for the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tuchel to reach out to sidelined players over England recall

Tuchel to reach out to sidelined players over England recall

India’s IT spending to grow 10.6 pc to reach $176.3 billion in 2026

India’s IT spending to grow 10.6 pc to reach $176.3 billion in 2026

Pakistan: Cop injured in grenade attack on security post in Balochistan

Pakistan: Cop injured in grenade attack on security post in Balochistan

Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna spell terror in supercharged ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer

Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna spell terror in supercharged ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer

Kit Harington breaks silence on ‘embarrassing’ kissing scene with ‘GoT’ sibling Sophie Turner in new movie

Kit Harington breaks silence on ‘embarrassing’ kissing scene with ‘GoT’ sibling Sophie Turner in new movie

Sonali Bendre recalls the backstage chaos on the set of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Sonali Bendre recalls the backstage chaos on the set of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Indian stocks set for strong recovery in next 12 months: Morgan Stanley

Indian stocks set for strong recovery in next 12 months: Morgan Stanley

Your boy is finally home, Dilli: DC shares welcome post for Nitish Rana

Your boy is finally home, Dilli: DC shares welcome post for Nitish Rana

Shraddha Kapoor has a pertinent question for photo editors

Shraddha Kapoor has a pertinent question for photo editors

Proceedings need to meet fair trial standards: HRW flags concerns over Hasina verdict

Proceedings need to meet fair trial standards: HRW flags concerns over Hasina verdict