August 16, 2025 1:55 PM हिंदी

Jaideep Ahlawat dedicates his IIFM win to the team of ‘Paatal Lok’

Jaideep Ahlawat dedicates his IIFM win to the team of ‘Paatal Lok’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who bagged the award for Best Actor - Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, has dedicated his big win to the team of his superhit streaming show ‘Paatal Lok’.

The actor was honoured with the award for his portrayal of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2.

Reflecting on victory, Jaideep said "This award is truly overwhelming. To be recognized on an international platform like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an honor I will cherish forever. Hathiram Chaudhary's journey has been an extraordinary one, and this award belongs to the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making Paatal Lok what it is today”.

He further mentioned, “I’m deeply grateful to the jury and, most importantly, to the audience for their love and support. This is for all of you”.

The announcement, made during the prestigious awards night in Melbourne, solidified his status as one of the most compelling and brilliant actors in Indian Cinema. Ahlawat's portrayal in the second season of the critically acclaimed series was hailed by critics and audiences alike as a masterclass in acting.

He thoroughly built on the character's journey from the first season, showcasing a deeper, more introspective Hathiram Chaudhary who continues his relentless pursuit for justice. This IFFM win is a crowning achievement in a season of accolades for Ahlawat, who has previously received national and widespread recognition for the role at other major award ceremonies.

The international platform of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne provides a fitting stage for this momentous win, celebrating the best of Indian content and talent on a global scale.

Meanwhile, the actor has 'Family Man Season 3’, 'Ikkis,’ ‘King’ & 'Hisaab' in the pipeline.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Monday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Monday

Tisca Chopra has been channeling her inner Krishna since her ‘first role as actor’

Tisca Chopra has been channeling her inner Krishna since her ‘first role as actor’

India’s tourism sector expected to generate over $59 billion by 2028: Report

India’s tourism sector projected to generate over $59 billion by 2028: Report

Saira Banu talks about bond with Hema Malini, Janmashtami tale that led to her marriage

Saira Banu talks about bond with Hema Malini, Janmashtami tale that led to her marriage

Kartik Aaryan’s weekend feast: Cchole bhatoore in company of pupper Katori

Kartik Aaryan’s weekend feast: Cchole bhatoore in company of pupper Katori

Indian diplomatic missions across globe celebrate I-Day with vibrant cultural events

Indian diplomatic missions across globe celebrate I-Day with vibrant cultural events

Amruta Khanvilkar finally lays her hands on Maharashtra State Film Awards trophy, shares pictures with loved ones

Amruta Khanvilkar finally lays her hands on Maharashtra State Film Awards trophy, shares pictures with loved ones

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11,000 crore highway projects in Delhi tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11,000 crore highway projects in Delhi tomorrow

Jaiswal slightly ahead of Gill for spot in India’s Asia Cup squad, says Chopra

Jaiswal slightly ahead of Gill for spot in India’s Asia Cup squad, says Chopra

Soha recalls how ‘bhai’ Saif gave her good advice 30 minutes before her ‘momentous decision’

Soha recalls how ‘bhai’ Saif gave her good advice 30 minutes before her ‘momentous decision’