Jadeja will play Saurashtra’s Ranji game against Punjab, says Saurashtra CA Prez Jaydev Shah

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play the upcoming Ranji Trophy clash for Saurashtra against Punjab at his home ground, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on January 22.

“Ravindra Jadeja called us and confirmed his availability for the team’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, scheduled to be played in Rajkot from January 22. I don’t know if he will play the matches after that, but he will definitely feature in the game against Punjab. I’m not sure what decision he will take after that match,” Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told IANS.

He also said that the association has learned about India captain Shubman Gill’s plans to travel to Rajkot to represent Punjab. “We have also learned that Shubman Gill will be coming to play in Rajkot for Punjab,” Jaydev added.

Saurashtra’s first four matches in the Ranji Trophy (Elite) this season ended in a stalemate before they defeated Goa by an innings and 47 runs in November 2025. They’re now set to play Punjab at their home ground in Rajkot before flying for their next game against Chandigarh, which starts on January 29.

Gill didn’t participate in a Ranji Trophy match this season; his last appearance was against Karnataka in the previous campaign. Meanwhile, Jadeja played only one domestic game for Saurashtra, against Madhya Pradesh, which ended in a draw.

Saurashtra and Punjab are currently in the lower tier of their Elite Group. The former hold the fourth position with one win and four draws in five matches, behind Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Punjab are sixth, having won once and lost once in their five games.

Both teams have one league fixture left after this match. Since there are no upcoming international commitments for either Gill or Jadeja, the two might as well be available for their state teams for the final group game of the Ranji Trophy. While Jadeja retired from T20Is, Gill is not a part of either of India’s next international assignments- the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.

