Jacqueline Fernandez on being honored at Italian Global Series Festival: ‘Cinema knows no borders’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to share that she was recently recognized at the prestigious Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) 2025 in Rimini.

In her post, the 'Kick' actress said she received the honor on the opening night for her contribution to the world of cinema. The event, which celebrates excellence in television and film on a global stage, saw Jacqueline among a distinguished group of awardees. Expressing her gratitude, Jacqueline shared that cinema, for her, goes beyond storytelling. She described it as a powerful medium that bridges people across time, language, and continents.

Being acknowledged for playing a part in that global exchange of art and culture, she said, was a deeply meaningful experience. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a couple of her photos from the festival and wrote, “Cinema as an art for me is not just about storytelling but a way to connect people across time, language, and continents. To be acknowledged for helping share that with the world means more than words can express! Grazie di cuore #IGSF2025 #ItalianGlobalSeriesFestival #Openingnight #TVseries #InEmiliaRomagna.”

Fernandez added, “@igsfestival it was an honour to be awarded here in Rimini at your prestigious event with all the extraordinary awardees in attendance. Here’s to many more moments for us to celebrate cinema across the globe.”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the comedy “Housefull 5,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released on June 6, 2025.

Fernandez also appeared in Abhishek Sharma’s web series, “Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate” alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani.

--IANS

ps/