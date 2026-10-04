Jacqueline Fernandez gives a glimpse into her 'week of workouts'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez provided a glimpse into her 'week of workouts' on her official Insta handle this Sunday.

The 'Kick' actress commenced her week by working on her lower body. This was followed by her going for a morning run on Tuesday, where she was accompanied by some of her friends. Next came Padel, as she flaunted her arm strength on the court on Wednesday. On Thursday, Jacqueline focused on her core strength with Pilates. Keeping things balanced, the 'Judwaa 2' actress also indulged in some upper body workout on Friday.

After that, Jacqueline kickstarted the weekend by grooving to some fun beats in her dance class this Saturday. Ending the week with some quality time with her fur babies, she decided to work out at home.

In the last clip uploaded by Jacqueline in her latest social media post, she was seen happily chasing her cat around the house.

Reacting to the post, actress Avneet Kaur commented, "Let’s play some paddle'.

Actress Disha Patani also dropped two fire emoticons in the comment section.

Anusha Dandekar added, "Tuesday’s deserve the Sundays".

Staying on top of both her social media and fashion game, Jacqueline frequently treats netizens with some inspiring looks from her closet.

On Friday, Jacqueline's shared her September photo dump full of fashion inspiration.

She looked like something out of a fairy tale in a lovely pastel blue lehenga accompanied by a delicate blue blouse and a sheer dupatta with intricate white lace. Jacqueline tied up the ensemble look with a layered necklace and complementary earrings.

Jacqueline was also seen posing in a white co-ord set that included a halter-neck waistcoat with a flattering V-neckline and button detailing, paired with a flowing white skirt.

In another stylish look, Jacqueline oozed charm in a fitted pastel blue dress with a high neckline and short sleeves.

--IANS

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