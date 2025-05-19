Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys 'serenity in the magic' air of Cannes

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to share a glimpse of the serenity she experienced amid the magical ambiance of Cannes 2023.

On Monday, the 'Kick' actress shared a few stunning photos, beautifully capturing her tranquil moments and showcasing the peaceful side of the prestigious festival. In the images, she is seen striking poses against the breathtaking backdrop of a beautiful sea landscape, wearing an elegant backless gown. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote, “Serenity in the magic air of Cannes @redseafilm ‘Women in Cinema.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who skipped the opening ceremony’s red carpet, made a stylish entrance on day three at the French Riviera to represent Indian cinema. The actress made heads turn in a strapless red gown.

Jacqueline was one of six women worldwide recognized by the Red Sea Film Festival’s new initiative, alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji, and Rungano Nyoni. She took to Instagram to share her excitement about being honored as part of the ‘Women in Cinema’ initiative.

The ‘Fateh’ actress wrote, “I have no words to describe how humbled i am to have been an honouree for ‘Women in Cinema’ with @redseafilm at Cannes Cinema is my love my passion and means everything to me! Thank you for acknowledging us and raising us up to reach new heights globally now. Women supporting women and empowering each other in our film industry is what i truly believe in. Thank you so much for making me a part of this imperative and beautiful initiative. Merci.”

Jacqueline Fernandez marked her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The 78th edition of the festival began on May 13 in France, drawing renowned celebrities from across the globe. Jacqueline attended the prestigious event through a special collaboration between the Red Sea Film Festival and Cannes 2025.

--IANS

ps/