Jacqueliene delighted to be an honouree at women in cinema initiative at Cannes

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Festival, being hosted at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, says she is delighted to be an honouree at the event.

The actress took to Instagram with a series of stunning pictures from her visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where she turned heads in a striking white and silver ensemble.

Her post offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her glamorous journey from getting her makeup done to giving interviews and sharing radiant moments with fellow honourees.

For the caption, Jacqueliene wrote: “Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm Delighted to be an honouree at the women in cinema initiative that champions female storytellers. #redseaiff #womenincinema #redseafilmfoundation.”

The Red Sea Film Festival, in collaboration with Cannes, seeks to promote cultural exchange and creative collaboration. Jacqueline will grace the red carpet alongside filmmakers, storytellers, and global icons.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced its seven honorees for its annual Women in Cinema Gala, which spotlights contributions of female filmmakers, creators, actors and executives to the entertainment industry.

It includes names such as Zambian-Welsh writer-director Rungano Nyoni, South Asian actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Saudi actress Elham Ali, Thai actress Engfa Waraha, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji and Saudi filmmaker and artist Sarah Taiba, reports deadline.com.

Jacqueliene currently awaits the release of ‘Housefull 5’. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will be released on June 6.

“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

