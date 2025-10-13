Jacob Elordi thinks becoming a parent will make him 'the happiest person in the world'

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Jacob Elordi, has expressed his wish to become a father one day. The reason behind this is that he feels that having kids will make him "the happiest person in the world".

The ‘Saltburn’ star, 28, has admitted he dreams of recreating the happy childhood he experienced with his parents growing up in Australia, which he describes as "total love and sun and just uninhibited joy", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor is convinced starting a family of his own will make his life complete. When asked if he wants to have children, he told The Wall Street Journal, "Very much so. My whole dream is to facilitate a childhood like the one that I had. "It would just make me the happiest person in the world”.

In the interview, Jacob revealed he's still very close to his mother Melissa, who he calls “an angel" and "the greatest person I've ever met", and insisted he tries to stay away from the Hollywood party scene because he's just not interested.

He said, "I literally just go to my premieres. I don’t really acknowledge attention. My reality is in the start of production and the end of production, and then I go home”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jacob previously dated model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and he's now believed to be in a relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. The couple are believed to be giving their romance another go following a recent split after Olivia was seen supporting the actor during an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

A source told ‘People’ magazine, “Even though they’ve been on and off, they still talk all the time and remain close friends. Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends”.

Jacob and Olivia have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, but the actor was previously much more transparent about his relationship with Kaia, posting photos of them together on his Instagram account.

--IANS

aa/