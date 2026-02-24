February 24, 2026 9:35 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff wishes his ‘Prem Deewane’ co-star Pooja Bhatt on her 54th birthday

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff wished his ‘Prem Deewane’ co-star and actress Pooja Bhatt on her birthday on February 24 with a nostalgic video montage featuring the best of her pictures from her prime era from 90s Bollywood.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie wrote, “Happy Birthday Pooja,” and shared a compilation of her striking pictures from her prime years in Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Jackie and Pooja had worked together in the 1992 romantic drama ‘Prem Deewane’, directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The film along with Jackie Shroff and Pooja Bhatt, also starred Madhuri Dixit and Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles.

Jackie played the character of Ashutosh, while Pooja essayed the role of an innocent and naive Radha. The film revolved around a love triangle and emotional conflicts between the characters, adding a fun and humorous twist.

Among its other songs, “Pi Pi Pi Piya” became particularly popular at the time.

Released in 1992, ‘Prem Deewane’ received a moderate response at the box office.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress was considered as one of the most prominent and top rated actresses of the 90s era of Bollywood.

She made a strong impact on audiences with films such as ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’, ‘Sadak’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Chaahat’ and ‘Zakhm’.

For the uninitiated, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and is the half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor has been part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades. He made his debut with Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster ‘Hero’, opposite actress Meenakshi Seshadri that went onto become a superhit.

