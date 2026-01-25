Jackie Shroff wishes Happy Birthday to his 'mentor' Subhash Ghai

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff used social media to share a belated birthday post for his 'mentor' and the 'ultimate storyteller', Subhash Ghai.

Sharing a couple of photos with Subhash from what looked like an event, Jackie wrote on the photo-sharing app, "50 years of cinema! A lifetime of inspiration! Happy Birthday to my mentor and the ultimate storyteller. (sic)"

It must be noted that Jackie and Subhash enjoy a long personal and professional association, which commenced from the 1983 film "Hero".

The two later went on to join forces for several other movies such as "Karma", "Ram Lakhan", "Saudagar", "Khalnayak", and "Yaadein".

Subhash turned 81 years old on Saturday, and marking his special day, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday post for the 'Taal' maker on social media.

In the post, Anil lauded the director's immense passion for cinema, his clarity of thought, and generosity of spirit.

Grateful for all the lessons and memories during his time with Subhash, the 'Animal' actor penned, "Happy Birthday, @SubhashGhai1 saab Your passion for cinema, clarity of thought, and generosity of spirit have left a lasting impact. Grateful for the lessons, conversations, and memories over the years. Wishing you continued good health, happiness, and success."

Just like Jackie, Anil has also collaborated with the filmmaker on several blockbusters, including "Meri Jung", "Karma", "Ram Lakhan", "Taal", and "Yuvvraaj".

It must be pointed out that both Jackie and Anil worked with Subhash on two projects, "Karma" and "Ram Lakhan".

In addition to these two, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also wished Subhash, saying, "Warm wishes for a very dear family friend & one of my closest friend from my FTII days, ace filmmaker, master 'show man', legendary @SubhashGhai1. May the years ahead bring continued success, good health, joy, prosperity & happiness always. Profound regards to Rehana Bhabhi & your wonderful daughters Meghna & Muskaan."

--IANS

pm/