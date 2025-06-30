June 30, 2025 8:22 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff shares how he became a part of ‘Tanvi: The Great’

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Bollywood’s Bhidu, actor Jackie Shroff will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Tanvi: The Great’, directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher. Jackie, whose charm spreads across the combined canvas of social media and cinema, has shared how he became a part of the film.

During the recently held trailer launch, Jackie Shroff delved into the film and shared insights about working alongside Anupam Kher. In addition to this, he also shared an anecdote, revealing how he became an addition to the film.

The actor shared that he was drawn into the film by a song, which Anupam played during their call to discuss the film.

Talking about the same, Jackie Shroff shared, "I thank Anupam Kher for casting me in this film. I was teary-eyed when he first called me and played a song. Usually, I don't cry in front of anyone, but after hearing the song, my eyes were filled with tears. It's an honour to be on this stage with such a fantastic cast”.

He further mentioned, “Anupam Kher handled everything brilliantly, and I got to learn a lot during the film. He taught me several nuances while filming, so if there's anybody who wishes to learn acting, they can learn from Anupam Kher. He's a beautiful actor and director, and has made an absolutely brilliant film. It's total soul-cleansing”.

In ‘Tanvi: The Great’, Jackie will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Joshi, alongside an impressive cast including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi and Arvind Swamy.

The film was recently screened at the New York Indian Film Festival, and the premiere was also attended by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 18.

--IANS

aa/

