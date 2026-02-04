Jackie Shroff revisits ‘Shola Jo Bhadke’ to remember cinema icon Bhagwan Dada

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary dancer-actor Bhagwan Dada as he revisited the iconic song ‘Shola Jo Bhadke’, remembering the cinema icon on his 24th death anniversary.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of Bhagwan Dada and a video of the late star performing on the evergreen number from the 1951 classic “Albela.”

“Remembering Bhagwan Dada on his death anniversary,” Jackie wrote.

Bhagwan Dada is best known for his social film Albela and the songs "Shola Jo Bhadke" and "O Beta Ji O Babuji Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram".

He mainly made his debut in the silent era with the film Criminal. He co-directed his first film, Bahadur Kisa,n with Chandrarao Kadam in 1938. From 1938 to 1949, he directed a string of low-budget stunt and action films that were popular with the working classes. One of the notable films that he made during this period was the Tamil film Vana Mohini

He turned producer in 1942 with Jagruti Pictures, purchased some land and set up Jagriti Studios in Chembur in 1947. Because of advice from Raj Kapoor, he turned to making a social film called Albela, starring Bhagwan and Geeta Bali, and featuring music by his friend Chitalkar, or C. Ramchandra.He also directed and acted in Bhagam Bhag in 1956.

Bhagwan Dada passed away in 2002 from a massive heart attack, after facing financial hardships later in his career.

Jackie also went on to wish Urmila Matondkar on her 52nd birthday on Wednesday. He added the song Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena from their 1995 blockbuster Rangeela in a video montage featuring a string of actress’ pictures.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happiness Always.”

“Rangeela” was re-released on the big screen recently as it completed three decades in the Hindi film industry.

Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, revolved around Mili's ambition to become a famous actor, but she faced several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fell in love with her. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

