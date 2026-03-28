March 28, 2026 11:05 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff revisits ‘Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’ days with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt as film turns 23

Jackie Shroff revisits ‘Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’ days with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt as film turns 23

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) As David Dhawan’s directorial Ek Aur Ek Gyarah completed 23 years in Hindi cinema on Saturday, Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane, recalling the fun he shared with co-stars Govinda and Sanjay Dutt.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a video montage featuring moments from the film featuring him, Sanjay, Govind and actor Ashish Vidyarthi. He added the title track of the film as the background score for his video.

For the caption, Jackie, an ardent user of social media, simply wrote: “#23yearsofekaurekgyarah.”

The film also stars Amrita Arora and Nandini Singh. It followed Tara and Sitara, two thieves, who take shelter in Major Ram Singh's house. They are forced to deceive him when Cobra, a gangster, kidnaps their mother to get his brother, Panther, released from prison.

Talking about Jackie, his latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

Meanwhile, David Dhawan is all set to make his directorial comeback with the Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The film is set to release on June 12.

Touted as a blend of a lighthearted narrative and romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, it reportedly tells the story of a man who is rejected by several women but ultimately finds help from God.

David Dhawan has directed 45 films such as Aankhen, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Coolie No.1, “Hero No.1”, “Deewana Mastana”, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor and Main Tera Hero.

--IANS

dc/

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