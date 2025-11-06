Jackie Shroff remembers Sanjeev Kumar on 40th death anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) On late star Sanjeev Kumar’s 40th death anniversary on Thursday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered the iconic actor, who acted in wide range of genres ranging from romantic drama to thriller.

Jackie took to Instagram stories section and shared a video montage featuring pictures of Sanjeev Kumar, who passed away aged 47 in 1985. He also added the track “Tum aagaye ho noor aagaya hai” sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar from the 1975 film “Aandhi.”

Aandhi, which was directed by Gulzar, at the time it was alleged that the film was based on the life of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her relationship with her estranged husband, but in reality, only the look was inspired by the politician Tarkeshwari Sinha and Indira Gandhi.

The story is based on a chance meeting of an estranged couple after several years, when wife Aarti Devi, now a leading politician, happens to stay in the hotel run by her husband during an election campaign.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts.”

Sanjeev Kumar was regarded as one of the greatest and finest actors of Indian cinema. His double role in Angoor was listed among the "25 Iconic Performances of Indian cinema" by Forbes India on the occasion of celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema.

He was feted with several major awards, including two National Film Awards for Best Actor in Dastak and Koshish. Some of his acclaimed performances include Sholay, Arjun Pandit, Trishul, Khilona, Naya Din Nai Raat, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Devata and Ram Tere Kitne Naam. His performances in comedy genre films such as Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Biwi-O-Biwi, Angoor and Hero were also well received.

In November 1985, Sanjeev Kumar suffered a massive heart attack, which resulted in his death. More than ten of Sanjeev Kumar's films were released after his death with the last one, Professor Ki Padosan, released in December 1993.

