Jackie Shroff pays tribute to filmmaker Manmohan Desai on his 69th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary filmmaker Manmohan Desai on his 69th birth anniversary, recalling his larger-than-life cinema and the joy he brought to audiences.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Jackie shared a picture of Manomohan Desai, who was known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic entertainers.

“Manmohan Desai Ji (26 Feb 1957-1 Mor 1994),” Jackie, who has worked in Hindi films for almost four decades and has appeared in more than 250 films in thirteen languages, wrote as the caption.

Manmohan Desai was one of the most successful filmmakers of the 1970s and 1980s. He was a pioneer of making Masala films. His most successful films are Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Parvarish, Suhaag, Naseeb, Coolie and Mard.

Manmohan Desai was known for his family-centered, action, song-and-dance films that catered to the tastes of the Indian masses, through which he achieved great success. A common theme in his films was the lost-and-found plot, in which family members were separated and reunited.

He is also known for helming movies such as Chacha Bhatija, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Roti, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati and Bluff Master.

Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/