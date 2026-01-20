Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit’s hand in a chivalrous gesture, reunion sparks ’90s nostalgia

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff left fans feeling nostalgic as they reunited on the sets of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Jackie melted hearts by kissing Madhuri’s hand in a charming gentlemanly gesture.

Their appearance instantly brought back a wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Madhuri looks all things elegant in a black off-shoulder midi dress adorned with bold red floral prints. She paired it with classic black heels and minimal jewellery. Jackie, on the other hand, kept it suave and effortless in an all-black ensemble. Layering it with a jacket that featuring subtle patterned detailing on the cuffs, he stayed true to his signature style.

Jackie even was seen kissing Madhuri’s hand in a true gentlemanly gesture. The two later also posed together for the cameras and paparazzi present on sets of the show.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff have worked together in several memorable films, including Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, and 100 Days, Prem Deewane all of which remain fan favourites.

In many old interviews, Jackie was seen openly admitting that he had a huge crush on Madhuri in the 1990s.

During her prime in the ’90s era of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit was known as the dream girl not just for audiences but for actors as well.

From her contemporaries to the current generation, several stars, including Ranbir Kapoor to Anil Kapoor and many others, have spoken about being ardent fans of Madhuri.

Talking about her filmography, tur actress has been a part of many superhit movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Dil, Beta, Anjaam and Tezaab. Equally iconic are her dance numbers like Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya and Choli Ke Peeche. Her collaboration with legendary choreographer Saroj Khan played a pivotal role in earning her the title of Bollywood’s iconic dancing queen.

On the personal front, Madhuri married Dr. Shriram Nene and stepped away from films, at the peak of her career. She spent nearly a decade in the United States, before returning to India and making a comeback with the movie Aaja Nachle.

The actress has now ventured into the OTT space and her last OTT show Mrs Deshpande received great reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

–IANS

rd/