September 16, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff highlights traffic frustration as ambulance gets stuck, appeals for smarter driving

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, on Tuesday, shared a candid video capturing his frustration while stuck in a traffic jam with an ambulance ahead.

Highlighting the need for smarter and more considerate driving, he urged the driver of the ambulance to be mindful on the roads, pointing out how such situations can be both stressful and dangerous. Jackie took to Instagram to share a video from his car, offering a glimpse of the traffic jam he was stuck in. In the clip, the actor can be seen speaking in his signature, candid style.

In the video, the ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’ actor could be heard saying, “On the way, you will break your breath. You should make a road or they should understand, the drivers ahead. But where is this stupidity? He himself is crying inside.”

Jackie Shroff, who is an avid social media user, often grabs headlines for his striking social media posts. Last week, he marked 33 years of his film “Angaar” with a heartfelt post. The veteran actor shared snippets from the 1992 film, directed by Shashilal K. Nair and simply captioned it as, “#33yearsofangaar.”

On the work front, the 68-year-old actor was recently seen in “Hunter 2,” where he played the role of antagonist. Directed by Prince Dhiman in collaboration with Alok Batra, the action-packed series also features Suniel Shetty, Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in key roles.

Next, Jackie will be seen in the much-anticipated film “Welcome To The Jungle,” directed by Ahmed Khan. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde.

Presented by Base Industries Group and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, “Welcome To The Jungle” is slated for a grand theatrical release during the Christmas week on December 20.

--IANS

ps/

